Search Engine Reputation Management

Evaluating online reputation in search results gives you an idea of the audience's prevailing opinion about your brand. The top 20 search results directly affect a company's online reputation since these 20 positions usually catch potential customers' eye. The primary purpose of SERM is to remove the harmful content from the top web search results or substitute it with positive information so that your potential customers could find only positive or neutral feedback about your brand.



Depending on the number of negative search results and their position in search ranking, you can form a strategy for working with the existing content: recommendations for displacing negativity, removing irrelevant content, and directly working with negative reviews. It's possible to remove harmful content from top search results by creating a stream of positive mentions about the company and posting new positive content.

