Search Engine Reputation Management

Let's assume you're a business owner and you're struggling to attract new customers. In this case, you're likely to make a kind of research, Google your brand and check what people say about your company online. This analysis is impossible without a list of search queries your potential customers enter when searching for your brand. Creating a list of the most frequently used search queries is pretty easy with special services like Serpstat, Keyword Tool, and Key Collector.
It's important to point out that Googling your brand each time you want to analyze existing data about your company is time-consuming. Here web scraping services like FindDataLab
come into play. Such services crawl the web and discover any data connected to your brand, including online reviews, ratings, and mentions. Web scraping services
save you much time and make it easier to monitor your online reputation and identify negative channels.