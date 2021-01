This article will explore why online reputation management is essential, what search engine reputation management is, and how you can improve your company's reputation across the web.A positive online reputation is an essential step on the path to success for businesses of all sizes in the modern world. Undoubtedly, potential customers are likely to search for a company's services online, analyze other customers' reviews, and decide on the purchase based on what they find on the Internet. Brands with good online reputation tend to attract more customers, which increases sales and makes companies grow. Negative reviews and ratings can easily break a business since potential customers avoid purchasing services with bad ratings and select the company's competitors instead. That's why it's essential to control what your customers say about your business across the web, and this is where we refer to online reputation management (ORM).